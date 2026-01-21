Eagles Signed TE Jaheim Bell For 2026

The Philadelphia Eagles signed TE Jaheim Bell to a futures contract, per the NFL transaction wire.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Bell, 24, started out at South Carolina before transferring to Florida State. He was second-team All-ACC in his final season.

The Patriots drafted Bell with the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,126,592 rookie contract that included a $106,592 signing bonus when New England waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on for a stint with the Eagles practice squad but was let go in October 2025.

In 2024, Bell appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and caught two passes on three targets for 20 yards.