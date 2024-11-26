Eagles Signing DE K.J. Henry

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are signing DE K.J. Henry to their practice squad.

It’s worth noting Philadelphia DE Brandon Graham was lost for the season due to injury in Week 12 and the Eagles need edge rusher depth.

Henry, 25, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round out of Clemson during the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract when Washington waived him during final cuts. The Bengals claimed him off of waivers in August and later signed him to the practice squad.

Dallas signed Henry off Cincinnati’s practice squad in October and waived him a month later.

In 2024, Henry has appeared in four games for the Bengals and Patriots and recorded three total tackles and a sack.