Eagles Signing DT Kentavius Street

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing former Saints DT Kentavius Street to a contract on Thursday.
Street, 26, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the 49ers. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,070,200 rookie contract that included a $610,200 signing bonus.
The Saints signed Street to a one-year contract last year.
In 2022, Street appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a pass defense.
