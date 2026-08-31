Eagles Signing OT Kiran Amegadjie To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are signing OT Kiran Amegadjie to their practice squad.

The former third-round pick of the Bears was cut on Sunday.

Amegadjie, 24, was a three-year starter at Yale and earned third-team All-American honors in 2023 and first-team All-Ivy. The Bears selected him with the No. 75 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5.914 million rookie deal, including a $1.121 million signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Amegadjie appeared in 24 games and started 14 times at left tackle and 10 times at right guard.

In 2024, he appeared in six games for the Bears and made one start.