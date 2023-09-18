Eagles Signing P Braden Mann To Practice Squad, Cut P Arryn Siposs

According to Adam Caplan, the Eagles are signing P Braden Mann to their practice squad.

The Eagles confirmed the news and announced they have cut P Arryn Siposs, who had been Philadelphia’s starter.

The team currently doesn’t have a punter on the active roster.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

WR Devon Allen WR Britain Covey DB Mekhi Garner T Julian Good-Jones DE Tarron Jackson DB Tristin McCollum T Brett Toth LB Ben VanSumeren WR Greg Ward DT Thomas Booker T Le’Raven Clark T Tyre Phillips WR Joseph Ngata TE Brady Russell P Braden Mann

Mann, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He was entering the final year in 2023 of his four-year, $3,472,099 deal that included a $177,099 signing bonus.

New York waived him in April after failing to find a trade partner and he was claimed by the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh cut him during final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Mann appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and totaled 3,889 yards on 83 attempts (46.9 YPA) to go along with 27 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.