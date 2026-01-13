Eagles Signing RB Carson Steele To Futures Contract

According to Tom Pelissero, the Eagles are signing RB Carson Steele to a futures contract.

That brings the total of Eagles players inked to futures contracts for 2026 to nine.

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Steele, 23, was a two-year starter at Ball State from 2021 and 2022 before transferring to UCLA in 2023. He earned First-Team All-MAC honors in 2022 while leading the conference in rushing.

The Chiefs signed Steele as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and he made the team as a rookie. Kansas City waived him coming out of the preseason in his second year and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Steele appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 183 yards on 56 carries (3.3 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns.