Eagles Signing WR Auden Tate To Practice Squad

Jordan Schultz reports that the Eagles are signing WR Auden Tate to their practice squad following a successful workout with the team.

Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.

The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.