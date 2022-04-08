Eagles Signing WR Devon Allen

According to Zach Berman, the Eagles signed WR Devon Allen to a contract on Friday.

Berman points out that Allen is a two-time Olympian and a three-time National Champion in the 110-meter hurdles.

Allen, 27, was a receiver with the University of Oregon from 2014 to 2016 before focusing on his track and field career. He reached the finals in the hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

During his three-year college career, Allen appeared in 23 games and recorded 54 receptions for 919 yards (17.0 YPC) and eight touchdowns, to go along with four rushing attempts for 34 yards (8.5 YPC).