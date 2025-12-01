Eagles Signing WR Terrace Marshall To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing WR Terrace Marshall to the practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Chance Campbell
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- QB Kyle McCord
- S Andre Sam
- OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International, Injured)
- OL Hollin Pierce
- C Jake Majors
- DT Gabe Hall
- WR Quez Watkins
- DB Tariq Castro-Fields
- DB Parry Nickerson
- WR Danny Gray
- LB Patrick Johnson
- DE Ta’Quon Graham
- DB Ambry Thomas
- WR Terrace Marshall
Marshall, 25, was a three-year starter at LSU and opted out after seven games in 2020. The Panthers drafted Marshall with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,729,487 million which also included a $1,526,899 signing bonus when the Panthers released him in August after finding no trade takers.
He caught on with the 49ers practice squad to finish out the season. The Eagles signed Marshall to a contract ahead of the 2025 season but cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.
In 2023, Marshall appeared in nine games for the Panthers and caught 19 passes on 33 targets for 139 yards and no touchdowns.
