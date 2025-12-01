Eagles Signing WR Terrace Marshall To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing WR Terrace Marshall to the practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

LB Chance Campbell TE E.J. Jenkins CB Brandon Johnson QB Kyle McCord S Andre Sam OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International, Injured) OL Hollin Pierce C Jake Majors DT Gabe Hall WR Quez Watkins DB Tariq Castro-Fields DB Parry Nickerson WR Danny Gray LB Patrick Johnson DE Ta’Quon Graham DB Ambry Thomas WR Terrace Marshall

Marshall, 25, was a three-year starter at LSU and opted out after seven games in 2020. The Panthers drafted Marshall with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,729,487 million which also included a $1,526,899 signing bonus when the Panthers released him in August after finding no trade takers.

He caught on with the 49ers practice squad to finish out the season. The Eagles signed Marshall to a contract ahead of the 2025 season but cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2023, Marshall appeared in nine games for the Panthers and caught 19 passes on 33 targets for 139 yards and no touchdowns.