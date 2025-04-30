Eagles To Exercise Fifth-Year Option For DT Jordan Davis

According to Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are exercising the fifth-year option for DT Jordan Davis.

The option is worth $12.938 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season, per Over The Cap.

Davis, 25, was an AP All-American as a senior and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive player and best interior defensive lineman respectively. The Eagles traded up and used the No. 13 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $17,009,274 contract that includes a $9,550,381 signing bonus.

In 2024, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 27 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and two pass defenses.