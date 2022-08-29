Eagles Waiving QB Carson Strong

Jonathan Jones of CBS reports that the Eagles are waiving rookie QB Carson Strong as they trim their roster down to 53 players.

Strong, 22, finished his senior season at Nevada but opted to forego his final year of eligibility and enter this year’s draft. Unfortunately, Strong went undrafted.

The Eagles later signed Strong to a rookie contract.

During his four-year college career, Strong completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 9,379 yards (7.5 YPA), 74 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in 32 career games.