Eagles Won’t Retain QB Coach Press Taylor

According to Mike Kaye, the Eagles will not be retaining QB coach/passing game coordinator Press Taylor.

Taylor was a favorite of former HC Doug Pederson, but with new HC Nick Sirianni bringing on Kevin Patullo from Indianapolis in Taylor’s role, there was no room for the young assistant.

Taylor was the person responsible for finding the “Philly Special” trick play the Eagles used in Super Bowl LII. After that, he was promoted QBs coach for the 2018 season.

Taylor, 33, began his coaching career at Tulsa back in 2011 as the team’s QBs coach/graduate assistant. He spent two years in Tulsa before joining the Eagles as their offensive quality control coach in 2013.

Taylor worked his way up to offensive quality control & assistant quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to QBs coach in 2018. He had passing game coordinator added to his title in 2020.