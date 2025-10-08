Eagles Worked Out DE Drake Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted DE Drake Jackson for a workout on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Jackson was reportedly scheduled to meet with the Jets, Ravens, and Commanders this week, while he also met with the Commanders, so it’s possible he could be signed to a contract at some point in the near future.

San Francisco placed Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform list in August of last year after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Jackson, 24, the 49ers used the No. 61 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter at USC. He was a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior.

Jackson is entering the final year of his four-year $5,892,392 contract that includes a $1,465,376 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded seven tackles, three sacks, and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.