Eagles WR Johnny Wilson To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Jeff McLane reports Eagles WR Johnny Wilson is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his knee and ankle.

McLane adds Wilson suffered the injury at practice on Tuesday.

Wilson, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles in the 2024 draft out of Florida State. He signed a four-year, $4,217,008 rookie deal through 2027 and is set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught five passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.