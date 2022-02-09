Ed Donatell Emerging As Favorite For Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator Job

According to Jeremy Fowler, former Broncos DC Ed Donatell has “emerged as the favorite” to land the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator job.

This comes after the Seahawks were set to add Donatell to their defensive staff. However, Fowler writes that Seattle is now “bracing to lose” Donatell.

Donatell, 64, began his coaching career back in 1979 as a graduate assistant at Kent State. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Jets in 1990 when they hired him as their secondary coach.

From there, Donatell worked for a number of teams including the Broncos, Packers, Falcons, Jets, and 49ers before the Bears hired him as their DBs coach for the 2015 season. He was hired to Denver’s staff as its defensive coordinator in 2019.

We will have more news on Donatell and the Vikings as it becomes available.