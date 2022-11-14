Adam Schefter reports that eight teams placed waiver claims for DT Jerry Tillery on Monday including the Raiders, Lions, Panthers, Colts, 49ers, Jets, Giants and Chiefs.

However, the Raiders had the highest waiver priority this week and ended up landing the former first-round pick.

The waiver wire is based on the current draft order, which is updated on a weekly basis after the trade deadline.

Tillery reportedly drew trade interest before the deadline, but the Chargers were ultimately unable to figure out a deal.

Los Angeles explained last week that they felt both sides would benefit from a fresh start.

Tillery, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He’s in the fourth year of his four-year, $11,422,158 contract that included $10,002,591 guaranteed.

In 2022, Tillery has appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded eight total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

