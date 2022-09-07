Emmanuel Sanders Signs One-Day Contract To Retire With Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders has signed a one-day contract to retire with the team.

“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.”@ESanders_10 announces his retirement as a Bronco: pic.twitter.com/q1QTmy673s — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 7, 2022

The veteran Sanders had been on the free agent market this offseason but most indications had been he was leaning toward retirement after a long and productive NFL career.

He had his most successful seasons in Denver and won a Super Bowl there, so it only makes sense for him to return.

Sanders, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract before signing a four-year, $38.6 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed with the Broncos back in 2014.

Sanders was entering the final year of his deal when the Broncos traded him midseason to the 49ers for a third and fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $10.5 million for the 2019 season.

The Saints signed Sanders to a two-year, contract worth $16 million in 2020 However, the Saints made the decision to move on and Sanders signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2021 season.

For his career, Sanders appeared in 172 games for the Steelers, Broncos, 49ers, Saints and Bills over 12 seasons. He caught 704 passes for 9,245 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns, adding 21 rush attempts for 202 yards and another touchdown plus completing all three of his career passing attempts for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

He was twice named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016.