ESPN Acquires NFL Network & Other Media Assets

The ESPN and the NFL announced Tuesday evening that they’ve reached a non-binding agreement that will result in ESPN acquiring NFL Network and certain other media assets owned including NFL’s linear RedZone Channel and NFL Fantasy.

In return, the NFL receives a 10 percent equity stake in ESPN.

“Today’s announcement paves the way for the world’s leading sports media brand and America’s most popular sport to deliver an even more compelling experience for NFL fans, in a way that only ESPN and Disney can,” said Robert A. Iger, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company. “Commissioner Goodell and the NFL have built outstanding media assets, and these transactions will add to consumer choice, provide viewers with even greater convenience and quality, and expand the breadth and value proposition of Disney’s streaming ecosystem.”

“Since its launch in 2003, NFL Network has provided millions of fans unprecedented access to the sport they love,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Whether it was debuting Thursday Night Football, televising the Combine, or telling incredible football stories through original shows and breaking news, NFL Network has delivered. The Network’s sale to ESPN will build on this remarkable legacy, providing more NFL football for more fans in new and innovative ways.”

“This is an exciting day for sports fans,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN. “By combining these NFL media assets with ESPN’s reach and innovation, we’re creating a premier destination for football fans. Together, ESPN and the NFL are redefining how fans engage with the game—anytime, anywhere. This deal helps fuel ESPN’s digital future, laying the foundation for an even more robust offering as we prepare to launch our new direct-to-consumer service.”

Here are the bullets regarding the specifics of the deal:

NFL Network, including both linear and digital rights, would be owned and operated by ESPN and fully integrated into ESPN DTC, alongside traditional pay television distribution, increasing accessibility and flexibility for consumers and promoting innovation in sports programming.

ESPN would own broad rights to the RedZone brand and distribute the NFL RedZone Channel to pay TV operators for continued inclusion into their sports packages.

NFL Fantasy Football would merge with ESPN Fantasy Football, creating the official Fantasy season-long game of the NFL and one best-in-class digital experience, driving innovation and enabling broader reach to meet global demand.

In total, ESPN’s platforms will license an additional three NFL games per season to air on NFL Network as a result of today’s news. In addition, ESPN will adjust its overall NFL game schedule, with four games (including some from overlapping windows) shifting to NFL Network, which will continue to present seven games per season.

The NFL will continue to own and operate its retained media businesses including properties such as NFL Films and key fan-facing platforms such as NFL+, NFL.com, the NFL Podcast Network, the NFL FAST Channel and the official sites for the league’s 32 clubs. It will also continue to own, operate, and produce NFL RedZone, and retain the rights to distribute NFL RedZone digitally.