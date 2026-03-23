Extension For Rams WR Puka Nacua Not Expected Until Later This Summer

After Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a four-year, $168.6 million deal to become the highest-paid receiver in league history, Rams WR Puka Nacua is the next star wideout in line for a mega deal this offseason.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, an extension for Nacua could take a while and isn’t likely to happen until later this summer because of the other deals the Rams need to get done.

Nacua, 24, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026 and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

In 2025, Nacua appeared in 16 games for the Rams and caught 129 passes on 166 targets for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 105 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Nacua as the news is available.