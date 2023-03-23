Ezekiel Elliott Has Narrowed List Down To Bengals, Eagles & Jets

According to Adam Schefter, former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed his list of options down to three teams; the Bengals, Eagles and Jets.

It’s an interesting list of teams, likely driven in some part by Elliott’s desire to play for a winning team. Both the Bengals and Eagles have needs at running back, especially if Cincinnati ends up cutting RB Joe Mixon.

The Buccaneers came up when Dallas cut Elliott but they have a limited budget and look to be entering a rebuilding phase.

Schefter adds Elliott is hoping to have a decision by the end of next week on where to sign.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of market develops for Elliott, as he has seemingly lacked some of the explosiveness he’s had earlier in his career. Free agency usually isn’t kind to running backs.

It’s worth noting signing Elliott to a contract won’t count against a new team in the compensatory pick formula.

Elliott, 27, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

However, the Cowboys designated Elliott a June 1 release earlier this offseason.

In 2022, Elliott appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries (3.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Elliott as the news is available.