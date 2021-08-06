Falcons Activate DE Dante Fowler Jr From COVID-19 List

The Atlanta Falcons have activated DE Dante Fowler Jr from the COVID-19 list on Friday, according to Michael Rothstein.

Fowler, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams last year on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract last year.

Fowler agreed to a pay cut this offseason.

In 2020, Fowler appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 23 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.