Falcons Activate OT Kaleb McGary From COVID-19 List

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve activated OT Kaleb McGary from the COVID-19 list.
The Falcons also made three practice squad moves:
- Falcons signed DB Luther Kirk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released DB T.J. Green and K Elliot Fry from their practice squad.
McGary, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2019. McGary is in the third year of his four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.
The Falcons will have a fifth-year option to pick up on McGary next year.
In 2021, McGary has appeared in five games for the Falcons, making five starts for them.
