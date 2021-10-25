Falcons Activate OT Kaleb McGary From COVID-19 List

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve activated OT Kaleb McGary from the COVID-19 list.

The Falcons also made three practice squad moves:

Falcons signed DB Luther Kirk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

to their practice squad. (NFLTR) Falcons released DB T.J. Green and K Elliot Fry from their practice squad.

McGary, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2019. McGary is in the third year of his four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

The Falcons will have a fifth-year option to pick up on McGary next year.

In 2021, McGary has appeared in five games for the Falcons, making five starts for them.