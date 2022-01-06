Falcons Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have activated practice squad LB Dorian Etheridge from the COVID-19 list and released WR Marvin Hall from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Per the wire, the Falcons also signed QB Matt Barkley to the practice squad.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

Hall, 28, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2016. He was waived at the start of the season and later signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad towards the end of the season.

Arizona brought him back on a future/reserve contract only to cut him loose a few weeks after the 2017 draft. He later had brief stints with the Falcons, Bears, Lions, and Browns before signing on with the Patriots this past June. New England, unfortunately, placed him on injured reserve and later released him with a settlement.

In 2020, Hall appeared in 11 games for the Lions and caught 17 passes for 290 yards receiving and two touchdowns.