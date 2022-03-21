Falcons Announce Two-Year Deal With Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have agreed to terms on a two-year deal for QB Marcus Mariota.

The Falcons waste no time getting a new starter to replace Matt Ryan after trading him to the Colts earlier today.

Mariota has plaed for HC Arthur Smith before when the two were in Tennessee, so he has some familiarity with the system.

Mariota, 28, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that’s fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

In 2021, Mariota appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and completed 1 of 2 passes for 4 yards to go along with 13 rush attempts for 87 yards and a touchdown.

