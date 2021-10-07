Falcons Announce WR Calvin Ridley Is Out Week 5

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that Falcons WR Calvin Ridley will not travel with the team to London for their Week 5 game against the Jets due to a personal matter.
This is a big blow to a Falcons team still looking to get untracked after a poor start to the season.
The team added that WR Russell Gage and DL Marlon Davidson will also stay behind as they recover from their respective injuries.
Ridley, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He’s currently entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.
The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option this offseason which will cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.
In 2021, Ridley has appeared in four games for the Falcons and caught 27 of 42 targets for 255 yards receiving and one touchdown.
