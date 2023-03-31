Falcons Close To Deal With OT Joshua Miles

Aaron Wilson reports that the Falcons are close to signing OT Joshua Miles to a contract.

Miles, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Cardinals.

Miles has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

For his career, Miles has appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals, but has yet to make a start.