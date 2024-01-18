Falcons Complete Interview With Eagles OC Brian Johnson For HC Job

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they’ve completed their interview with Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson for their head coach job.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Falcons job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Requested Interview) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick (Interviewed)

Johnson, 36, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.

The Eagles then promoted Johnson to their offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Eagles offense under Johnson finished eighth in total yards and seventh in points, placing eighth in rushing yards and 16th in passing yards.