Schefter: Believe A.J. Brown Trade Will Involve Future First-Round Pick

The Eagles’ selection of WR Makai Lemon last weekend further contributes to the likelihood of Philadelphia dealing WR A.J. Brown after June 1st.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he expects the deal to come together exactly on June 1st. He ultimately believes the Patriots will get Brown for a deal that includes a 2028 first-round pick.

“I expect that this trade will come together on June 1st,” Schefter said. “It’s not gonna be hard to get done. The Eagles are open to moving him, the Patriots want him, and I believe in the end it will involve a future first-round draft pick. My guess is 2028, one in 2028. But, let’s see what the two sides finally figure out there in the end.”

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Brown as the news becomes available.