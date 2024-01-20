Falcons Complete Interview With Joe Brady For HC Position

The Falcons announced Saturday that they have completed an interview with Bills interim OC Joe Brady for their vacant head coaching position.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Falcons job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Requested Interview) Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Interviewed) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick (Interviewed)

Earlier today, it was reported former Patriots HC Bill Belichick is considered the “top candidate” for the Atlanta job.

Brady, 34, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door in November.