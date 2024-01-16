Falcons Complete Interview With Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh For HC Job

The Atlanta Falcons announced they completed an interview with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching job on Tuesday.

The full list of candidates for the Falcons’ job includes:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interviewed)

Harbaugh also interviewed for the Chargers’ head coaching job on Monday.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.