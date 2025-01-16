Falcons Completed Interview With Derrick Ansley For DC Position

The Atlanta Falcons have announced they’ve completed an interview with Chargers DC Derrick Ansley for the same position on their staff.

Ansley has also interviewed with the Giants for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Ansley, 42, got his start in coaching in 2005 and had stints at a number of college football programs, primarily as a secondary coach. He got his first NFL job with the Raiders in 2018 in the same role.

Ansley left the following year to join Tennessee as the defensive coordinator but returned to the NFL after a two-year stint to take the defensive backs coach position for the Chargers.

Los Angeles promoted him to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season.