Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr’s Knee Injury Could Be Season-Ending

According to Adam Schefter, Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. has suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury.

Schefter adds Penix is seeking a second opinion but the outlook is not optimistic right now.

He injured his left knee on a hit in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and was forced to leave the game in the third quarter. Penix also missed some time earlier this season with a bone bruise in that knee.

Veteran QB Kirk Cousins filled in for him in that game and would, obviously, draw the start should he miss time.

Penix, 25, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix.

Penix is in the second year of his four-year, $22,384,370 contract that included a $13,099,542 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Penix appeared in nine games for the Falcons and completed 60.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

