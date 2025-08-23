Falcons Cut 12 Players, Place C Jake Hanson On IR

The Atlanta Falcons officially released 12 players ahead of next week’s roster cuts deadline.

The full list of roster moves include:

DiNucci, 28, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.

DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Dallas brought him back on a futures contract back in 2022, only to release him at the start of the season. He parlayed a strong season with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons into a futures deal with the Broncos.

The Broncos later added DiNucci to their practice squad and re-signed him to a futures deal last year before releasing him in May. He then signed with the Bills at the start of August but was let go after training camp and eventually caught on with the Saints.

DiNucci signed a futures deal with New Orleans in January 2025 but was cut loose before joining the Falcons for a brief stint.

In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.

Perkins, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. The Patriots took Perkins with pick No. 96 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Perkins signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 that also included a $840,618 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Denver signed him to the active roster from New England’s practice squad. The Broncos cut him loose in August and he later signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad. Arizona let him go again in December and he just recently signed on with the Falcons.

In 2023, Perkins appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded 13 total tackles and two tackles for loss.