Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. Back At Team Facility, Expected To Participate In Mandatory Minicamp

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. has returned to the team’s facility for the first time since being charged with aggravated battery and fleeing law enforcement on February 7th.

Schefter adds Pearce is expected to take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, but he’s not anticipated to address the media.

The most recent report about Pearce was regarding a potential program he could complete to have charges dismissed, where he will have to attend therapy sessions and stay out of trouble for a six-month period. Even if charges are dismissed, Pearce could still be subject to a league investigation and potentially discipline.

Pearce, 22, was a two-year starter at Tennessee and was a two-time, first-team All-SEC selection. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Falcons used the No. 26 overall pick in round one on Pearce. He’s projected to sign Pearce to a four-year, $16,756,186 contract that includes a $8,826,316 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025 Pearce appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 27 tackles, a forced fumble, 10.5 sacks and five pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Pearce as the news is available.