Prosecution & Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. Negotiating To Potentially Drop All Charges

According to Andy Slater, Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. will have all of his charges dismissed if he completes a program offered to him by the state of Florida.

Slater adds the details are still being finalized, but Pearce would have to attend therapy sessions and stay out of trouble over a six-month timeframe.

Per Slater, Pearce’s attorney says the victim (WNBA star Rickea Jackson) and the police officers spoke to the state attorney’s office and agreed to this arrangement as well.

Jonathan Jones confirms Slater’s reporting and adds Pearce is still subject to a league investigation that could result in discipline this upcoming season.

Pearce is currently working through legal issues and is facing three felonies, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He has not been in attendance as Atlanta started the first phase of their offseason program earlier this month.

Pearce, 21, was a two-year starter at Tennessee and was a two-time, first-team All-SEC selection. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Falcons used the No. 26 overall pick in round one on Pearce. He’s projected to sign Pearce to a four-year, $16,756,186 contract that includes a $8,826,316 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025 Pearce appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 27 tackles, a forced fumble, 10.5 sacks and five pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Pearce as the news is available.