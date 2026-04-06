Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. Not Expected To Be In Attendance For Start Of Offseason Program

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. is not expected to be in attendance for the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program that begins on Tuesday.

Pearce is currently working through legal issues and is facing three felonies, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Pearce, 21, was a two-year starter at Tennessee and was a two-time, first-team All-SEC selection. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Falcons used the No. 26 overall pick in round one on Pearce. He’s projected to sign Pearce to a four-year, $16,756,186 contract that includes a $8,826,316 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025 Pearce appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 27 tackles, a forced fumble, 10.5 sacks and five pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Pearce as the news is available.