Falcons Denied 49ers Request To Interview Secondary Coach Justin Hood

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Falcons denied the 49ers request to interview secondary coach Justin Hood for a high-ranking spot on San Francisco’s staff.

Pelissero adds new Atlanta HC Kevin Stefanski wanted to keep other parts of the defensive staff in place after retaining DC Jeff Ulbrich. It’s worth noting the 49ers have a DC opening after Robert Saleh was hired as the Titans HC.

Hood, 39, played college football as a cornerback at DII Ashland University in Ohio. He started his coaching career at Illinois in 2013 as a graduate assistant and was hired as defensive coordinator at Capital University in 2014.

From there, Hood served as safeties coach at Davidson from 2015 to 2017 and then as LBs coach with Western Carolina in 2018. He spent two years with Kent State University as their secondary coach before breaking into the NFL with the Packers as a defensive quality control coach.

Hood stayed in the same role with Green Bay from 2021 to 2023 before being hired by the Falcons as a secondary coach under HC Raheem Morris in 2024.