Falcons Designate G Jalen Mayfield To Return From IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have designated G Jalen Mayfield to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for Mayfield to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been dealing with a back injury that sent him to IR before the season even started in September.

Mayfield, 22, was a two-year starter at Michigan and was an honorable mention Big Ten in 2019. He was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mayfield is in the second year of a four-year deal worth $5,208,009 that also includes a signing bonus of $1,147,643.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and made 16 starts at left guard.