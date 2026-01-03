Falcons Expected To Move On From GM Terry Fontenot

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Falcons owner Arthur Blank has brought in the consulting firm Sportsology to conduct an audit of the franchise.

Former Texans GM Rick Smith is part of this group. Russini mentions that the plan is to pair this work with internal evaluations of the team before making any decisions.

However, Russini says that many around the league expect the Falcons to move on from GM Terry Fontenot, but retain HC Raheem Morris after a strong finish to the season.

Fontenot, 45, began his executive career as a scout for the Saints back in 2003. He spent 10 years in the position before being promoted to director of pro scouting in 2013.

The Saints gave him a promotion to assistant GM/VP of pro personal for the 2020 season.

Fontenot excepted the Falcons’ GM job in 2021.

During his five years as the GM of the Falcons, Fontenot has led a record of 36-48 (42.8 percent) and no playoff appearances.