Falcons Firing GM Terry Fontenot

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Falcons have also fired GM Terry Fontenot on Sunday after missing the playoffs.

This comes just minutes after the news that HC Raheem Morris is out in Atlanta.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has already confirmed the news:

“I have great personal affinity for both Raheem and Terry and appreciate their hard work and dedication to the Falcons, but I believe we need new leadership in these roles moving forward,” said Blank. “The decision to move away from people who represent the organization so well and have a shared commitment to the values that are important to the organization is not an easy one, but the results on the field have not met our expectations or those of our fans and leadership. I wish Raheem and Terry the absolute best in their future pursuits.”

The Falcons have already hired search firm and Matt Ryan is expected to join their front office.

Clearly, the Falcons are going with a full reset this offseason after a disappointing tenure with Fontenot at the helm.

Fontenot, 45, began his executive career as a scout for the Saints back in 2003. He spent 10 years in the position before being promoted to director of pro scouting in 2013.

The Saints gave him a promotion to assistant GM/VP of pro personal for the 2020 season.

Fontenot excepted the Falcons’ GM job in 2021.

During his five years as the GM of the Falcons, Fontenot has led a record of 36-49 (42.8 percent) and no playoff appearances.