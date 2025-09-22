Falcons Firing Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve fired wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard.

Atlanta’s passing game coordinator T.J. Yates will assume the wide receiver coaching duties for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Yates, 37, had a seven-year NFL career as a QB playing for the Texans, Falcons and Dolphins. He started his coaching career in 2019 as an offensive assistant with Houston and was promoted to assistant QB coach for 2020.

Atlanta hired Yates as a passing game specialist in 2021 and promoted him to WR coach for the next two years. He was made QB coach for the 2024 season.