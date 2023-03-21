Falcons Host CB Tre Flowers For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons brought in CB Tre Flowers for a visit.
Flowers, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.
The Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal in April of last year.
In 2022, Flowers appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 27 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!