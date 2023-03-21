Falcons Host CB Tre Flowers For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons brought in CB Tre Flowers for a visit.

Flowers, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

The Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal in April of last year.

In 2022, Flowers appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 27 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses.