Falcons Hosted Four Offensive Players

The Atlanta Falcons hosted WR Colton Dowell, QB Seth Henigan, and WR Kaden Prather for workouts on Tuesday, per the NFL Transactions write.

Atlanta also hosted WR Sam Brown for a visit.

Dowell, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Titans in the 2023 NFL Draft out of UT Martin. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,942,696 rookie contract when Tennessee cut him loose in July.

He caught on with the Ravens’ practice squad in October, but was released with an injury settlement five days later.

In 2023, Dowell appeared in 10 games for the Titans and recorded one reception on two targets for three yards. He also recorded three tackles on Tennessee’s special teams unit.