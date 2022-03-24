Falcons Hosted OL Germain Ifedi For Visit

Field Yates reports that the Falcons brought in free agent OL Germain Ifedi on a visit Thursday.

Ifedi has ties to new Falcons executive Ryan Pace from their time together in Chicago.

Ifedi, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Last year, Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago. Ifedi then re-signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears last year.

In 2021, Ifedi has appeared in nine games for the Bears, making seven starts for them at right tackle.

