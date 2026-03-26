Falcons Hosting RB Tyler Goodson For Free Agent Visit

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Falcons are hosting former Colts RB Tyler Goodson for a free agent visit on Thursday.

Wilson adds Goodson is expected to sign a one-year deal with Atlanta pending physical.

Goodson, 25, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa following the 2023 draft. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s practice squad before being waived with an injury designation in September.

He quickly caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and was on and off their taxi squad for the next two seasons. Goodson re-signed a one-year extension with the Colts for 2025, but they declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this past offseason.

In 2025, Goodson appeared in 11 games for the Colts and rushed nine times for 24 yards. He also caught two passes for eight yards.