Falcons Hosting WR Jarvis Landry

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that free agent WR Jarvis Landry is visiting with the Falcons.

Recent reports have linked Landry to the Chiefs, Saints, Bills and Packers, but it appears as though the Falcons could be his best option.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Landry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed. The Browns opted to release him after giving him permission to seek out a trade.

In 2021, Landry appeared in 12 games for the Browns and caught 52 passes on 87 targets for 570 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also added six carries for 40 yards and two more touchdowns.

