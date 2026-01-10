Falcons Interview Seahawks DC Aden Durde For HC Job

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday night that they’ve completed their interview with Seahawks DC Aden Durde for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ job:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Interviewed)

Durde, 46, began his coaching career as the Falcons’ defensive quality control coach in 2018. Atlanta later promoted him to outside linebackers coach for the 2020 season.

From there, the Cowboys hired Durde as defensive line coach in 2021 and he remained there until the Seahawks hired him as defensive coordinator in February 2024.

Pitcher, 38, played quarterback at SUNY Courtland from 2008-11 and before taking over as the WRs coach for the Red Dragons in 2012.

From there, the Colts hired Pitcher as a scouting assistant and he worked his way up to pro scout. The Bengals hired him as an assistant coach on offense in 2016 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2020. He ascended to offensive coordinator in 2024.

In 2025, the Bengals ranked No. 12 in scoring and No. 17 in total offense, including No. 29 in rushing and No. 6 in passing.