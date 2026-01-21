Falcons Interviewing Steelers Assistant GM Andy Weidl

Per Mark Kaboly, the Falcons are interviewing Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl for their general manager position.

The following is a list of current candidates for the job in Atlanta:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers EVP Brandt Tilis (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Lions COO Mike Disner (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl (Scheduled)

Weidl got his start in the NFL with the Steelers in 1998 and was in Pittsburgh for two years before joining the Saints as a scout and Combine assistant for four years.

He joined the Ravens in 2005 and was with the organization for 10 years as a scout. He was hired by the Eagles in 2016 as the assistant director of player personnel and was quickly promoted twice over the next few seasons, earning the title of VP of player personnel in 2019.

Weidl eventually returned to Pittsburgh in 2022 and has been with the Steelers as their assistant general manager since.

We will have more news on the Falcons’ general manager search as it becomes available.