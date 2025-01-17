Falcons Interviewing Steelers Secondary Coach Grady Brown For DC Job

According to Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are interviewing Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown for their defensive coordinator job on Friday.

Atlanta’s list of candidates includes:

Former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Michigan DC Wink Martindale (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cardinals HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers DBs coach Derrick Ansley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown (Interviewed)

Brown began his coaching career as LSU’s defensive quality control coach in 2009 before becoming Southern Mississippi’s cornerbacks coach for the following two years. South Carolina signed him as their cornerbacks coach from 2012-2015. From there, he held the same position at Louisville in 2018 and was Old Dominion’s co-defensive coordinator in 2019.

The Steelers hired him as their secondary coach in 2021.