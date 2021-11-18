Falcons Make 9 Moves Including Placing TE Hayden Hurst On IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have made a total of nine roster moves on Wednesday, including placing TE Hayden Hurst on the injured reserve.

We have placed TE Hayden Hurst on IR and have made other roster moves. https://t.co/Qjd1Dpb08F — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 18, 2021

Atlanta also placed LB Daren Bates on injured reserve and signed OLB Emmanuel Ellerbee and TE Parker Hesse to the active roster.

The Falcons elevated WR Marvin Hall, S Shawn Williams, and RB Qadree Ollison to their active roster and signed OL Rick Leonard and OL Joe Sculthorpe to their practice squad in corresponding moves.

Hurst, 28, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He’s entering in the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract that included a $6.106 million signing bonus.

After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.

In 2021, Hurst has appeared in nine games and recorded 20 receptions for 158 yards (7.9 YPC) and one touchdown.